GOV ISHAKU Condemns Bomb Attack In Iware, Taraba State, Urged Security Agencies To Go After Perpetrators.

By Editor
Gov Darius-Ishaku of Taraba State.
Emmauel Awari – Jallingo

 

Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has condemned in strong terms the recent bomb attack in Iware in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state in which several lives were lost and several others injured.

 

Governor Ishaku described the attack as barbaric, wicked and an act of unprovoked aggression against innocent people.

 

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, the Governor  urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of this heinous crime and to make them pay for their sins.

 

He expressed sympathy with the families of those killed in the attack and promised Government assistance for those injured and receiving treatment in hospitals.

 

Ishaku urged Tarabans to be vigilant always and to report strange visitors to their communities promptly to security agencies and traditional authorities in their communities.

 

