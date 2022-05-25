Gov Ikpeazu wins Abia South PDP senatorial district ticket

.As Dino Melaye loses in Kogi West

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia state Governor,Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has emerged as the PDP flag bearer for Abia South Senatorial district.

The exercise which took place at the Enyimba Stadium Aba produced Governor Ikpeazu as the consensus Aspirant.

The voting started after delegates were accredited and the PDP Returning officer for the Conduct of the primary election and former PDP state chairman,chief Ndidi Okereke disclosed that a total of 198 delegates were accredited for the exercise while the same number of votes was for Governor Ikpeazu and was subsequently declared winner .

Speaking to pressmen shortly after the exercise, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

assured that by his victory,the fortunes of the people of Abia South Senatorial District would change for the better.

He said, “We will do everything possible to make sure we protect the interest of the people of Abia South Senatorial District in particular and Abia State in general”.

Ikpeazu who explained that he is particularly interested in women, youths and the vulnerable, dedicated his victory to the Statutory Delegates who were excluded from participating in the ongoing primaries.

“All statutory delegates including myself were excluded from the ongoing primaries. They have been excluded from today’s exercise not because of any wrong on their part but because of some laws that has not received accent from Mr President. We accept our fate the way it is. I know they would have voted me if given the opportunity”, the Governor said.

He thanked the leadership of the PDP for a transparent primaries as well as the delegates of the Six Local Government Areas which make up the Abia South Senatorial District and prayed that God through the instrumentations of the mandate given him would avail him the wherewithal to serve his constituents to th best of his ability.

In the same vein the former Minister of state for defence,Col.Austin Akobundu (rtd) has also emerged as the flag bearer for Abia central Senatorial district.

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye has crashed out of the race for the Kogi West Sebatorial ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He was on Tuesday evening defeated by his political rival, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf.

Dino polled 99 votes against TJ Yusuf who is representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, who polled 163 votes.

TJ Yusuf, a three-term House of Representatives member had levelled with Dino on Monday night when they both scored 88 votes apiece; leading to a rerun.

But at the rerun on Tuesday, TJ was able to secure a majority of the votes.

While TJ is rooting for Nyesom Wike in the state, Dino Melaye is backing Atiku Abubakar.

TJ, as reported, was able to draw sympathy from the camp of the former governor Ibrahim Idris whose favourite candidate, Sam Aro, polled 72 votes on the first run of the senate primary on Monday.

The Sam Aro bloc vote swung the election in favour of TJ Yusuf and permanently sealed Dino Melaye’s fate as far as 2023 Senatorial ambition is concerned.