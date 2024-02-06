Gov Fubara warns detractors to stop demarketing Rivers State, says it’ll destroy the economy

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has warned his critics against demarketing the state with damaging political activities that paints the State in bad light.

Fubara who gave the warning while inspecting the extent of work done at the ongoing 6.5km Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery link Road project on Tuesday said activities of those bent on distracting his government are destroying economic fortunes of the state.

The governor observed that true lovers of the State are patriotic and will not engage in damaging political activities that will chase away investors who are expected to add to the economic prosperity of the State.

“Whatever we are doing or whoever is sponsoring anything negative is not doing it to the person of Gov. Fubara, they are using it to run down the State.

“I feel that it shouldn’t always be bad news from the State. People should see the good part of our State and promote the image of our State.

“Economically, no sound and serious investor will hear all these stories and feel comfortable coming here to invest. So, we will try our best to continue to project the good side of our State.”

Speaking on the project, Governor Fubara said the contractor, Raffoul Nigeria Limited had increased their pace and achieved commendable milestone with the promise of delivering the road within the next three months.

“We were here about two months ago to follow up on the commitment of the construction firm and we decided to visit again today to see what they have done and I can say that we are really impressed.

He noted the effort the company had made to making sure the connecting bridge was achieved, and once that was done the pace of completion of the entire project will be faster.

“You know, the most critical part of the project is the bridge. If you have a video of what we saw last time compared to what we have on ground now, it shows they’re really doing everything to make sure that the project is completed within the timeframe. They have promised that it will be delivered in the next three months.

“For us, we will continue to do our best for our dear State. We were elected into office to deliver service. I believe that doing what we are elected for, is not something strange, it is carrying out our duty.