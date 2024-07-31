Gov Fubara Warns Against Hijack Of Nationwide Hardship Protest, Meets Service Chiefs

•Says Rivers people not protesting, •As CSOs, NANS, Youth, ethnic groups back off

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that Rivers people have resolved not to participate in the planned 10 days of nationwide hardship protest scheduled to begin on August 1.

Governor Fubara revealed that there is credible information that some mercenaries and thugs have been hired from outside, in the guise of protest, to destroy valuable infrastructure assets in the State.

The Governor Fubara spoke while addressing representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), stakeholders of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Rivers State ethnic and youth groups, and Port Harcourt Motor Spare Parts Dealers Union, Ikoku Branch, among others at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The Governor insisted that several public and clandestine activities of the self-styled detractors over the last months are clear indications that Rivers State does have unrepentant enemies who will do everything possible within their means to destabilize the State.

He however appealed to residents not to join in the protest saying; “You are already aware of the political situation of our State where people are looking for every avenue to destabilise this State. We don’t need to give them that opportunity to carry out that act.

“And that is the reason why I, representing the government, and the service commanders, have always been in touch with you all, pleading that we should shelve this protest. And even if you have to do it, we should do it in a way and manner that it will not get out of control.

“I have information that you don’t have. I am aware of the people that are being hired to come into this State to cause mayhem. If anything happens here, we are going to be the greatest losers. Our property will be destroyed. Our economy will be destroyed. And when they finish, they will go back to their states.

“Look at what has happened in Kenya. It will take them another 20 years to rebuild those things that are being destroyed. In Rivers State, we are not that financially bouyant to now start retrogressing where we have already passed. Instead of maintaining and increasing what we have, we will be thinking of rebuilding, if destroyed. Let us not allow it happen.”

Governor Fubara acknowledged the prevailing economic hardship that Nigerians are facing but quickly added that the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu, is taking believable actions that are geared towards addressing the current hardship and securing a better future for the people.

The Governor urged the activists to look at all the angles to the reasons proffered by the organisers of the planned protest so that they do not just embrace it to please persons who are aggrieved because the system does not favour them.

Governor Fubara pointed to steps his administration has taken to meet the expectations and address challenges of Rivers residents while also supporting what the Federal Government is doing.

He said, “In your demands, one has to do with CNG cars and buses to ease transportation costs. We are the first government in Nigeria to roll out free buses for students and the people of Rivers State. And up till now, we are still sustaining it. It is a sign of our commitment to our people.

“We know that the cost of living is very high and that is also one of the reasons why we floated the N4billion loan for traders and small businesses in the State. You are witnesses to it. This facility is to help our traders; mothers, fathers, and also to help the youths in the business line. You can see our concerns for our people.”

Governor assured that their position letters have been received, and will be forwarded to Mr President but quickly added that some of their complaints have been noted, promising that the ones that could be addressed immediately will be attended to.

Daily Champion reports that the governor had earlier in the day, met with Service Chiefs in the State concerning the planned 10 days protest.

Briefing newsmen on the decision taken after the security council meeting with service commanders, the Governor Fubara said they are aware of the planned 10-day protest beginning from August 1, saying that everything is being done to contain it.

In his presentation, the leader of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Community Based Organisations (CBOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Women Groups, Artisans and Traders, Comrade Success Jack, said they are not participating in the planned protest because of the delicate and tensed political atmosphere so that they do not give opportunity to detractors to tilt the political balance that will embolden anarchists to exercise premeditated crisis.

Comrade Jack, however, demanded that the Federal Government should immediately reduce the pump price of petroleum products to what it was in April, 2023, among others.

Also speaking, Zone B Coordinator of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Levy Okuru, demanded actual payment of bursary to students, engagement of past student leaders in the ongoing recruitment of staff at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, and construction of more hostels for students on campuses, among others.

Leaders of youth groups also expressed their resolve not to participate in the planned protest in the State, saying that the peace, stability and prosperity of the State and its people were paramount to them.

They further advised the good people of the State to support the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led government and security agencies to secure the State and ensure the safety of everybody, irrespective of social and political leanings.