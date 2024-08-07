Gov Fubara Unveils 135-Cylinder Per Day Medical Oxygen Plant In Eleme

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, said it has recorded tremendous success in the reconstruction, equipping and staffing of health facilities under his tenure more than ever before.

Governor stated this at the inauguration of the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant – a public-private initiative – at the General Hospital in Ogale Community, Eleme Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The Oxygen Plant was jointly built and installed by the United Nations organ – UNICEF – in partnership with Federal Government of Nigeria, Rivers State Government, Canadian Government and IHS Towers.

Governor Fubara stated that the project is in line with the three-point agenda of his administration despite the fact that at inception, his agenda had more points.

He said: “We might have had so many things in mind or written down before we came on board. But half way the journey, we found out that we need to redirect ourselves and understand the needs of our people.

“The need for quality education, the need for affordable healthcare services, the need to put food on the tables of our people became more pertinent. And that is why we brought this three-point agenda: healthcare, education and agriculture, and you are witnesses to it.

“What we have done, not in one year but in the past six months of our liberation, is that, we have touched healthcare services like never before in our State. We have spent and we are spending to make sure that Rivers State becomes health (medical) tourism State.”

Governor Fubara explained that about 70 percent work of reconstruction and upgrading of the Zonal Hospitals have been achieved, adding that the people now see better conditions of the facilities than what they were before the administration came on board.

He insisted that the Zonal Hospitals have been remodelled to international standard, adding that other sundry investments in the health sector, served as compelling evidence to the UNICEF and partners to consider the Medical Oxygen Plant for the State.

He said, “They saw what we’re doing, and they believed that it will be right to partner with Rivers State. Let’s set the record straight: It is not our project. The Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Plant is a UNICEF project, supported by the Federal Government and other partners.

“But, the unique thing about this project is that it needed to be sited somewhere that people understand its need, people who are spending, making positive investment in healthcare. And that is why we gained that privilege.

“A situation where people from the East, people from other South-South states will be coming to access this facility. You know what it means? On your lands that we’re building more roads for you, people will start buying them to start living here.

“More medical facilities will start to spring up. As a matter of fact, don’t be surprised, most of these international organizations might be coming to set up some plants around here, because what is coming out of here is a very important ingredient in healthcare services.”

Governor Fubara assured that the project will be protected, and enjoined the people of Eleme and the Hospitals Management Board to do everything within their powers secure the plant.

The Governor said the Pressure Swing Absorption Oxygen Plant will be useful in generating oxygen that will serve the needs of patients with respiratory-related illnesses caused by such exposure to polluted environment.

Governor Fubara enjoined every resident in the State to continue to be patient with the government because tenable and enduring policies are being implemented to ensure that a better society is secured for every one.

He said, “We’re starting from a very bad point. But we know we’re going to get to the right place. For those people, our people that are protesting, they have the right to do so. But they should not allow the enemies of progress to hijack this protest and destroy the little quality development that we have recorded in our State.

“It is only one who loves this State that will protect the interest of this State. Nobody will love the State and connive with people to destroy it. If you do so, it means you don’t love this State. If we love this State, we will do all we can to make sure we support and protect the interest of our State.”

Governor Fubara further appealed to all Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu, who despite the poor state of the economy that he inherited, is doing everything possible to lead it out of the woods.

In her address, the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, said the event marked a significant milestone in the collective journey of strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that the derivable services are improved upon.

Dr. Oreh explained the importance of oxygen in medical care in today’s global health challenges, and how the visionary leadership provided by Governor Fubara has made it possible for patients to have the hope of accessing same within Rivers State.

She said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for a reliable and sustainable supply of medical-grade oxygen to support patients in respiratory distress and other medical emergencies.

“The PSA Oxygen Plant we are commissioning today represents a vital step forward in ensuring that our healthcare facilities are equipped to deliver timely and effective medical care to those in need.

“The oxygen plant can fill 135 cylinders (20-liter bottles) in 24 hours. These can provide 720,000 liters of medical oxygen within the same time frame. This capacity ensures that 100 children with severe pneumonia or 50-60 COVID-19 patients can receive round-the-clock oxygen treatment simultaneously.”

Dr Oreh also said that: “This PSA Oxygen Plant is a tangible demonstration of your administration’s commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of our citizens.

“It will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity of our healthcare facilities to respond to medical emergencies and provide life-saving treatment to our people.”

Dr Oreh said the PSA Oxygen Plant will provide a steady and reliable supply of medical-grade oxygen to hospitals and healthcare centres across the State.

She also stated that it will significantly enhance the capacity to respond to medical emergencies and improve the overall quality of care delivered to patients.

Dr Oreh emphasised that by reducing the reliance of the State on external suppliers, there is certainty in ensuring self-sufficiency and in taking bold steps towards a more resilient healthcare system.

Also speaking, the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Ms. Cristian Munduate, said the partners are delighted to handover the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant to the Rivers State Government as an evidence in the collective endeavour of improving health outcomes for Rivers people.

Ms. Munduate emphasised that many diseases, including pneumonia, have remained as leading causes of death of children under five years, adding that it was for that reason that a prompt and proper administration of medical oxygen treatment has become imperative.

She said, “Yet, despite its critical importance, we know that access to medical oxygen has been a persistent challenge across many regions.

“This Pressure Swing Absorption medical oxygen plant is more than just a facility; it stands as a beacon of hope, resilience, and the power of collaboration.

“It is the result of unwavering partnership between UNICEF, IHS Nigeria, the Government of Canada

and the Government of Rivers State and other invested stakeholders who have recognized the imminent need to address the gap in medical infrastructure.

“This plant will significantly boost the capacity of Eleme General Hospital and surrounding healthcare facilities to provide life-saving medical oxygen. It will ensure that medical oxygen is readily available and accessible, reducing dependency on external supplies and ensuring that emergencies are swiftly and effectively managed. This facility … will save lives, improve health outcomes, and provide a stronger foundation for the comprehensive healthcare that every individual deserves.

“As we hand over this plant to the Rivers State Government, we are confident that they will be maintained and utilized effectively to maximize their impact. I am particularly happy that the State has opted for operationalizing this plant using the public private partnership model,” she added.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of Rivers State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Bright Ogbonda, said the Oxygen Generation Plant will make the production of medical-grade oxygen for healthcare facilities more possible in the State.