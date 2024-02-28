Gov Fubara to immortalize Herbert Wigwe’s legacies

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says his administration will immortalise late Access Bank Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe, as a worthy son of the State who lived an impactful life, affecting society positively.

Governor Fubara made the promise Tuesday night at the Night of Tributes organised in Port Harcourt to reflect, celebrate and eulogise the life of the late banker, by the Port Harcourt City One Love Family.

The Governor described the death of Herbert Wigwe as painful and a double loss him and the state. “First as an in-law, and second as a trail blazing son of the state who exhibited daring spirit known of Rivers people in pursuit of their dreams and became successful in his career with reckonable social impact.

“I have come to understand something about life, those that God has favoured, blessed and truly cherish, He does not like them to stay too long on earth because he doesn’t want them to get corrupted.

“But the wicked ones, the cruel, that you are praying to die, will stay and they will not die. So, you should understand that what has happened to our brother and his family, is truly painful to everyone. But at the long)”

Fubara said no matter the wealth acquired, in death, nothing is taken along and advised that people live life of value, and be at peace with people they encounter daily. “So, it is for us to appreciate the mystery of life.

He also enjoined members of the Port Harcourt One Love Family to uphold and continue with those social impact endeavours that late Herbert Wigwe devoted his time to.

Chairman of the Port Harcourt One Love Family, Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan said the death of Herbert Wigwe has caused an unbearable and lamentable pain.

He however, noted that in their grief, God provided strength and they were honouring a man who was a pillar and a potent force in this Port Harcourt City and selflessly committed his time and resources to promote the state and offered enduring help to so many persons.