Gov. Fubara tasks new commissioners on productivity, state promotion

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has tasked the newly sworn-in commissioners to ensure higher productivity and promotion of the interest of the State.

Governor Fubara gave the charge on Friday while swearing in five new commissioners at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Our Correspondent reports that the publisher of the Eastern Delta Times Newspaper, Mr. Joseph Johnson was sworn in as the Commissioner for Information & Communication.

Among other newly sworn-in Commissioners with their portfolios were; Dr. Gift Worlu, (Housing), Engr. Austin Ben Chioma, (Environment), Prince Isaac Umejuru, (Physical Planning & Urban Development) and Mr. Victor Kii – Commissioner for Agriculture.

Governor Fubara said the five new commissioners, which he described as capable and competent hands were carefully chosen to contribute their best to creating and achieving a greater Rivers State.

His words, “We have in our midst today very capable people who are going to add value to our system. Some of you might have been nominated by your local government after deliberations but here, you are not representing your local governments, you are working for the State.

“The task is to deliver for the State. Your loyalty is to the State because if you don’t do that when you leave, whether you like it or not, the records will be there to show what you did while you served as a commissioner. So, I charge you to leave your local issues and focus on promoting the interest of our State. That is the only way the theme that we all agreed on, consolidation and continuity, can be felt in our State.”

He advised them against administering their assigned ministries as sole administrators but to work as team leaders galvanising the permanent secretaries, directors, and other levels of staff to achieve given tasks.

In the same vein, the Rivers State Executive Council has also proposed new executive bills for presentation before the Rivers State House of Assembly for passage into law.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacheous Adangor, and the Commissioner for Power, Prof. Henry Ogiri disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the 4th State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Friday.

Giving a brief of the new bills, Prof Adangor said “The State Executive Council has approved three draft Bills, namely, the New Town Development Authority Bill 2023 to decongest the single city status of Rivers State and promote the development of new towns in the state.

“The second is the Rivers State Youth Entrepreneurship Development Trust Fund Bill, 2023 to promote entrepreneurial growth and tackle the challenges of job creation and employment generation in the state, and the third is Rivers State investment promotion Agency Bill 2023, to establish an agency to promote investment drive in the state.”

On his part, the Hon Commissioner for Power, Prof. Henry Ogiri disclosed plans by the Rivers State Government to key into the Federal Government’s policy on Power Sector deregulation through the establishment of the Power Sector Regulatory Commission in the state.

The Commissioner who described power as critical to infrastructure and development, pointed out that the Power Sector Regulatory Commission Bill when passed into law by the Rivers State House of Assembly, will liberalise the power sector and boost economic development in Rivers State.

