Gov Fubara swears-in five Commissioners, Two Special Advisers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has sworn-in five new commissioners into his cabinet.

Governor Fubara, during a brief ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday also swore-in two special Advisers.

The newly sworn-in Commissioners are; Hon. Ilamu Arugu, Dr Roland Obed-Whyte, Sir Austin Emeka Nnadozie, Hon. Samuel Eyiba and Hon Samuel Anya, while the Special Advisers include Barrister Forgive Amachree and Mr Achor Nna.

The Governor, while congratulating the newly sworn-in appointees, tasked them to defend the State and the Government at all times without getting involved in anything that will derail the course of governance, and charged them not to disappoint the confidence reposed in them.

The Rivers State Chief Executive declared that despite pockets of political distractions against the government, his administration will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the expectations of Rivers people are met.

He insisted that governance is about the provision of quality development of both infrastructure and appropriate social amenities, that contribute to making living pleasurable and better for the people.

He, therefore, assured that his administration will remain focused with greater determination to deliver on its responsibility to justify the support received from over 8 million Rivers people.

Governor Fubara said: “We are into governance now, not politics. When we get to time of politics, we will talk about politics. But today, what we are doing here is welcoming you onboard, charging you to be good ambassadors, not just to this administration, but to your people.

“It is a call to duty. Work in a manner so that everybody will be happy. Governance is about making the people happy, and that is our aim.

“At the end of the day, Rivers people will not ask us what or the number of court judgements that we have or the protests that we did. They want to see results. Joining us today is to help us to have enough A’s on our report card.

“Let me at this point thank our team for your continuous support. We will continue to make the good people of Rivers State proud: that their standing by us wasn’t a mistake.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng