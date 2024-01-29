Gov Fubara swears-in ex-Rivers Assembly factional Speaker Ehie as Chief of Staff, 5 SAs too

…Warns against sabotaging his government

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in former factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison as his Chief Of Staff.

Edison Ehie was inaugurated alongside five other new appointees as Special Advisers (SAs) to the governor on Monday at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The five newly sworn-in SAs to the governor were; Dr. Darlington Orji, Prince Solomon Abel Eke, Barr. Aminayanasam Fiberesima, Engr. Deeyah Bariene and Ohia Prince.

The governor urged the newly sworn-in appointees to see their new positions as a call to duty, rise to the occasion of adding value to governance and demonstrate that they are truly credible men of the State.

Speaking shortly after swearing in the new appointees, the Governor said his administration and all contending challenges have been surrendered to God with the confidence that he will continue to intervene in a manner that will shock the world.

He said the purpose of governance is to render services even in the face of difficulties and their appointment serves as evidence that concrete machinery is being put in place to help solve those problems.

“Let me add, don’t use this position to antagonise anybody, even in your localities. I want to speak to you and I will continue to say it, what God cannot do does not exist.”

“That you succeeded in battle is not because of your power. It is the grace of God. When God says it will not happen again, whoever you are, it ceases from that moment. I am not appointing you today because I want you to go to your areas and start fighting, no.”

“We have surrendered our situation to God and God is going to solve it in a way that will shock the world for everybody to know that God is always God. Please, I don’t want this position to be a platform for you to start stalking anyone. Do what you know is right.”

He also urged the newly sworn-in appointees to support the government in a way that will promote its image, Governor Fubara warned that there will be consequences should the commissioners who were sworn in last week attempt to work against his administration to destroy.

Similarly, the governor directed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo to assign portfolios to the returnee Commissioners who were sworn-in last week.

“Let me also use this medium to direct the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to assign the commissioners that were sworn-in last week with their responsibilities. Let the SSG assign only those of you who are here today back to their former offices. Let it be part of my birthday gift to you.”

“But let me also say this, coming and taking back your position is not for you to use it to destroy my government. Whatever it is that you’re doing, it is not about me. It is about the things that you can stand to defend and be proud of many years after.”