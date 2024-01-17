Gov Fubara swears-in 16 new permanent secretaries

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Tuesday sworn-in 16 new permanent secretaries to fill vacant positions in the state civil service.

The new permanent secretaries who were sworn-in at the Executive Chambers of the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt were also presented with brand new SUVs as official cars by the Rivers State Government.

Fubara while addressing the newly sworn-in administrative heads charged them to see their new offices as a call to duty, also tasked them to be apolitical in the discharge of their duties.

The Governor who noted that the permanent secretaries were carefully selected and that form an integral part of his administration to deliver on the mandates of Rivers people.

He tasked them to bring their wealth of experience to bear into the state civil service and always stand their ground in the face of any wrongdoing in their ministries.

“It is not just being lucky to be among the ones that are chosen to be permanent secretaries at this critical time of our government but living up to it. Know that it is not just an appointment, that after two or three months, your faces will start to change but to see it as a call to duty.

“We have a lot to do for our people and your responsibility as permanent secretaries is so much. We have a lot of ministries that are not manned by adequate authority for a while now.

“That is the reason why we have to appoint this number so that all the ministries will have administrative heads pending when they will have political heads. So, we are doing this because we want to chart a proper course for this government.”

The newly sworn-in permanent secretaries include: Hebron Wisdom, Dede Sampson Friday, Briggs Atemea Karibo, Nyempe Gregory, Ndah Emmanuel, Ngochindo James Epobari, Ishmael Tomonialadieokuma, Wakama Boma George and Nweke Onyeche Kelvin.

Others are; Okereuku Alwell Chinedum, Ndukue Patrick, Ichemati Maxwell Mbadiwe, Iwarilama-Brown Inyingi Sabina, Ogolo Maurice Eric, Kejeh Ruhuoma Chinedu and Jacob Fayeofori Francis.