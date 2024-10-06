Champion Newspapers Limited
Gov Fubara set to swear-in newly elected Rivers Council Chairmen

People & Power
Gov Siminalayi Fubara
29
Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will today Sunday October 6 2024, swear in the newly elected local government Chairmen in the state.

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday noted that the swearing-in ceremony will commence by 4:00pm at Government House Port Harcourt.

The statement directed all the newly elected Council Chairmen to come with one guest each and be seated by 3:30pm.

This swearing-in of the Council Chairmen who won their seats on the platform of the All People’s Party, APP, follows Saturday’s October 5 Local Government elections conducted by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, for Chairmen and Councillors across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The statement reads; “The new Chairmen are expected to assume leadership roles within their respective local government areas, focusing on effective governance, infrastructure development, and community welfare.

“Governor Fubara has consistently emphasized the importance of strengthening local governance to ensure development reaches all corners of the state. The newly elected officials are anticipated to play a crucial role in the implementation of the state’s development policies, addressing local needs, and improving the quality of life for residents.

“This ceremony marks a significant step toward ensuring effective grassroots leadership, as the Governor aims to reinforce his administration’s commitment to promoting good governance, transparency, and responsive leadership across all levels of government.”

