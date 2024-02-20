Gov Fubara prioritises policies that will maximise youths’ potential  

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara says his administration is focused on prioritising policies that will maximize the potential of the youths in the state.

The Governor stated this while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 2024 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members deployed to Rivers State, at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Nonwa-Gbam, in Tai local government area of the state.

Fubara, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Samson Dede, lauded the NYSC Scheme for the positive impacts it is making in the nation’s quest for sustained development.

He said “My administration will be unwavering and fully focused in supporting the youths in maximizing their potential,” he said.

The Governor assured the Corps Members of his administration’s commitment to supporting them to achieve the mandate of uniting and integrating into the nation.

He admonished Corps Members to take full advantage of the camp programmes and activities to equip themselves to contribute to nation-building

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC Rivers State, Mr. George Mfongang had urged the Corps Members to be at the forefront of the nation’s development by being hard-working, disciplined and morally sound. He commended them for being passionate and enthusiastic in imbibing the lessons of the orientation exercise.

The Coordinator thanked Governor Fubara for his unflinching commitment in ensuring the security and welfare of Corps Members in the State especially, the payment of State Allowance to them.

A total of 1585 Corps Members made up of 819 males and 766 females took the oath of allegiance at the ceremony that was administered by Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri.