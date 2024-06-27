Gov Fubara lied to Senate C’ttee on purported explosion in Rivers – Pro-Wike Leaders

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Some political leaders in Rivers State loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike have said that the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara lied to the delegation of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, on his claim of an attempted explosion at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara had while receiving the Senate delegation led by the Committee Chairman, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, during a courtesy visit on him at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, alleged that the report of a failed attempt by some protesters in front of Presidential Hotel was a ploy by supporters of the FCT Minister to detonate an explosive device at the Hotel Presidential, a five star hotel in Port Harcourt, to strengthen the call for a state of emergency by haters who want to undermine the State to achieve their evil plans.

But the leaders under the aegis of Rivers Leaders Forum (RLF), while briefing Journalists on Thursday described the Governor’s claim as “misinformation” and “deliberate efforts” to undermine the state’s peace and security.

The forum clarified that a peaceful march was held in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to show solidarity with former Governor Nyesom Wike and express gratitude to the police for maintaining peace despite provocative actions by Governor Fubara, insisting that the march did not involve a failed attempt to blow up Hotel Presidential, as alleged by the Governor.

Speaking on behalf of the group, former Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Olaka Nwogu, accused Governor Fubara of perpetuating a pattern of misinformation and urged the public to disregard his claims.

He emphasized that the peaceful march was a demonstration of support for Wike and a testament to his successful tenure as Governor.

He said: “To be clear on the matter of the explosion at Hotel Presidential, there was no incident at the hotel associated with the Peace March as the routes for the march are completely different from the location of Hotel Presidential.”

He highlighted the inconsistencies in Governor Sim Fubara’s claims, stating that the peaceful walk in question had a distinct route, starting from Rumueme Civic Centre along Ikwerre Road and ending at People’s Club premises along Rumuola-Rumuadolu Road.

He emphasized that the route did not come close to Hotel Presidential, which is located along Port Harcourt/Aba Express Road, contrary to the Governor’s allegations.

He said: “It’s only the Governor and Rivers State Government that knew that there were Senators (guest) in Rivers State and we believe he and his team went ahead and planted a “fake explosive” detonator to act drama in other to cry wolf.

“We ask if the Governor or His Commissioner for Health the Police Detectives? or any other security agent that they are the only people that heard an explosion and also arrested the so-called culprit at Rivers State Government-owned hospital. Please let the Police do their job.

“It is a common knowledge that at the spurious allegation that the State Assembly was to impeach the Governor, the Assembly Complex was bombed and now to be rebuilt at an exorbitant cost of N19B against an estimate of N9B from the Rivers State Ministry of Works.”

Also speaking, the Director General of NOSDRA, Emeka Woke, has condemned Governor Fubara’s recourse to deception and misdirection, a tactic the Governor has employed once again.

Woke noted that Fubara’s response to the current situation is reminiscent of his actions following the bombing of the Assembly, where he hastily accused Wike and promised investigations and prosecutions, yet has failed to provide any updates or accountability for the incident to date.

“Despite claiming he is not fighting anyone, his actions betray a more sinister intent. His statement that “the jungle has matured” speaks volumes about his true intentions. We are not fooled by his attempts to play the victim while he orchestrates chaos and blames others for his failures.

“It’s noteworthy that since October 2023, Governor Sim has sponsored over 100 protests in Rivers State, yet he dares to twist a peaceful protest into a “call for a state of emergency”. His desperation to manipulate public opinion and shift the narrative is palpable.”