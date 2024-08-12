Gov Fubara lauds Didi Walson-Jack over new role as HOCSF

.Commends President Tinubu

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of seasoned administrator, Dame Didi Esther Walson-Jack, as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF).

Governor Fubara has also lauded the new Head of Service of the Federation for not just being a trailblazer but for shattering the glass ceiling as an ambassador of the State, and the Niger Delta region.

He noted that since her remarkable career in the Civil Service, culminating in her appointment as a Permanent Secretary in 2017, she has shown exemplary leadership, high level of integrity, courage, perseverance, and resilience, saying that Dame Didi Esther Walson-Jack’s distinguished and exceptional public service career will inspire many young girls in the State to strive to achieve great heights in their life.

“As you assume duties as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation effective August 14, we are proud of the significant milestone you have achieved in your public service career,” he said.

Governor Fubara emphasized that President Tinubu’s uniquely gratifying thoughtfulness and belief in merit in appointing Dame Didi Esther Walson-Jack was worthy of emulation, and commended him for being a father to all.

The Governor noted that Mr. President has once again shown that he is a leader committed to fairness, justice, and national integration while upholding the principles of federal character in his administration.

He expressed the hope that Dame Didi Esther Walson-Jack would bring her wealth of experience to bear in this assignment and innovation in implementing the service reforms enunciated in the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President for the benefit of Nigerians.