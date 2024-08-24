Gov Fubara Flags Off Construction Of New Mega City to decongest PH

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In fulfilment of his promise to decongest Port Harcourt, capital city of Rivers State, the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has flagged off the construction of a Mega Smart Port City in Eleme local government area of Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, Governor Fubara disclosed that the new Port Smart City construction, which is coming from a joint venture between the state government and Rainbow Heritage Group, is important to decongest Port Harcourt and realign the state with modern developmental realities.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, emphasised that the development of new cities, urban renewal and development control is core to his administration’s strategy to ensure development spread and better the socio-economic welfare of Rivers people.

He said, “The development of new cities and urban renewal is at the core of the programme of this government. Now development is following a new pattern where government and developers come in to partner with communities to ensure there is an orderly and well planned development system,” he said.

He recalled that Port Harcourt, which was popularly referred to as the Garden City, is a shadow of itself due to over-population and the one city model development system whereby previous governors sort solutions.

“Port Harcourt used to be referred to as the Garden City of Nigeria because it was properly organized with roads, trees, and amenities. There was an imminent decay due to overpopulation and successive government thought on what to do.

“Former Governor, Dr. Peter Odili introduced the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning; former Governor Chibuike Amaechi introduced the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA). This project marks the beginning of the new phase of the GPHCDA,” he emphasised.

Governor Fubara stated that modalities were already in place to expand the GPHCDA to the New Cities Development Authority to encourage development spread across the state.

According to him, “We will ensure that there will be new cities springing up all across the state so we no longer have one city syndrome and decaying infrastructure but have several smart garden cities. We have already started one at the twenty-thousand TAF City development. The Port City is another, and talks are already on to construct yet another smart city also in Eleme LGA. We want to bring about a new and modern way of living in the state.

“Eleme Kingdom occupies a special place in this government. Do not see the project as only a project of Rivers State Government. It will bring along a lot of other industrial and commercial activities, which will galvanise the development of other businesses, industries, and towns around the project. Own the project so that it will be completed within the set time and continue to support our administration because more development is coming to Eleme.”

He stressed that most of the perceived crisis the former members of the State House of Assembly raise, are only a strategy to distract his administration as he assured them that he will remain focused and determined to deliver on good governance.

He said, “A lot of the crisis you hear about are only being created to distract us because of the pace at which the government is carrying out people-centred development. We are focused, no matter the distraction. We are not looking at crisis but the people of Rivers State and development to ensure our people live, work, and do business in a 21st century environment.

“I appreciate the GPHCDA for driving the initiative. Continue to drive it to a logical conclusion till when we return to commission the completed New Port City. I commended the developers and I urge you to remain on track.

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Amb. Orji Ngoja thanked Governor Fubara for his holistic approach to development, while noting that the smart city project will serve the industries in Eleme and promote the environs as well as increase the well-being of Eleme people.

The Acting Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Dr. Tonte Davies, recounted that, the Smart City which is not only a housing estate but being developed to be a modern smart city having all infrastructural edifices is situated in Eleme because the GPHCDA is premised on Development Polls- comprising the International Airport, the old Port Harcourt City and Onne Port.

“We have put the Phase One of Greater Port Harcourt around the corridor of the international airport. The old city has been developed and being managed and it is time to go to the next pole, Onne port.

“That is why we have called this new city, the Port City. The key drivers of the port city development involves ports infrastructure – the Onne Sea Port; residential district that covers 4 tiers of residential district – low, medium-low, medium and high density, most of which will be high rise development. We also have commercial agriculture, which emphasizes land use from agro production, processing, packaging for import and export, working in synergy with registered farmers.

“The commercial district to train and build the capacity of Rivers youths in technical and commercial skills needed to support the new city infrastructure. 24 hours independent power supply, bicycle and pedestrian lanes, portable water treatment, drainages, solid waste management system, fibre optics and telecommunications systems etc”, he added.

The GMD of Rainbow Heritage Group, Biedima Oliver, which is the private partners to the Port City development, stressed that, the project will serve as a symbolic display of what can be achieved when a visionary government, private partnership and communities come together to achieve a common goal.

He promised that they would ensure the project delivers in harmony with the economic advantages of the state guided by inclusivity, sustainability, and dedication to excellence