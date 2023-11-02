Gov. Fubara describes rift with Wike as father , son affair

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described the feud between him and his godfather and predecessor as a family problem that would be resolved amicably.

Governor Fubara said this on Wednesday while playing host to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led a military delegation on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor described the rift between him and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, as a problem between father and son, stating that there is “nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem”.

He assured that the political tension raised in the state, will be doused and every contending issue amicably resolved for the state to move forward.

“For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on. We are okay, there is no problem,” Fubara said.

The Governor used the medium to commend the Chief of Defence Staff for his efforts to ensure a credible off-season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and other states.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu is also interested in a free and fair elections in order to allow the will of the electorate to prevail, which is why he has given matching orders to the military to ensure that there is no intimidation or molestation during the electioneering period.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has his theme, which is Renewed Hope Agenda and I strongly believe that free and fair elections are part of it. That is why he must have commissioned you to make sure that this off-season election is conducted in a manner that will reflect that the people voted for who they want.

“So, I want to thank you for taking the pains to move from one state to another to put the right things in place. I strongly believe that this off-season election is going to be transparent and one of the best conducted.”

Governor Fubara also applauded the Army, Navy and Airforce for the various roles played, complimenting the Nigerian Police, in helping to ensure security in Rivers State.

Speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa assured the Rivers State Governor that the military will not renege on their statutory mandate of maintaining peace and preserving the unity of Nigeria.

He said modalities have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the November 11 off-season elections warning that any officer that compromises the process would be prosecuted.

The Chief of Defence Staff who acknowledged the strategic importance and contributions of Rivers State to Nigeria’s economic development assured the protection of the nation’s assets and checkmating the menace of crude oil theft and pipelines vandalisation.

