Gov. Fubara dedicates Silverbird peace advocate award to Rivers people

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor has dedicated the “Peace Advocate” of Nigeria Award, 2023 bestowed on him, to the peace loving people of Rivers State and Nigeria.

Governor Fubara was on Sunday night honoured with the award by the Silverbird Group in Lagos, for his peaceful disposition in the face of the political crisis that plagued Rivers State since October last year.

Sir Fubara wholeheartedly accepted the “Peace Advocate 2023 Award” and unreservedly appreciated the Silverbird Group for identifying his firm belief in the potency of peace.

The group had described Governor Fubara as a paragon of exceptional leadership, humble with an unwavering love for peace, respect for rule of law and justice which have not only inspired others but fostered a profound sense of unity and advancement in Rivers State.

Governor Fubara emphasised that peace remains a precursor to building trust among the people, serves as an enabler for the promotion of a more harmonious and respectful society that should engender productivity and enduring development.

Representing the governor at the event, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, leading a high powered delegation to the event said, “I will reiterate Sir Siminalayi Fubara’s words, ‘there is no prize too big to pay for peace to reign in Rivers State.

“It is gratifying and heartwarming to stand here to be honoured. His Excellency has asked me to express his profound gratitude to Silverbird Group for this great honour.

“For him, it is an honour to remember for the rest of his life. He has asked me to tell everyone that this award is dedicated to all Rivers people, in particular and to all Nigerians in general.”