Gov. Emmanuel forwards names of nominees into boards, and commissions to the house of assembly.

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has received and referred names of nominees to Boards and Commissions to its House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights, and Public Petition for legislative scrutiny.

The names were contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, by the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for screening and subsequent ratification.

The nominees that made the list included a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Anietie Etuk as Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Akparawa Nse Ubeh as Member Judicial Service Commission; Hon. Saturday Akpan, Hon. Sunyiekekere Inokon as Members of Local Government Service Commission; Mrs Inibehe Silas, Dr. Mercy Ita as Members in Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission.

Others are Engr. Ekaette Inyang, Member, Environmental and Waste Management Board; Elder Inyang Ebuk, Mfon Ittu, Nsini Umana as Members into Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy; Hon. Ubong Ekefre, Mr. Tommy Enodien, Rev. Osondu Ahirika, Mr. Mfon Henry, Hon. Etiutom Ediene as Members into Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission.

Members into Akwa Ibom State Roads and other Infrastructure Maintenance Agency are; Hon. Udeme Eduo and Major Edet Ebek. Law Reforms Commission has Hon. Otobong J. Akpan, Dr. Mrs. Ekaette Usip and Bishop (Barr) Favour Emmanuel as Members.

Also, Hon. Prince Ubong Idiong was nominated into House of Assembly Service Commission.

The House session as presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey ordered the Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petition to carry out due diligent and report back to the House within one week.

Meanwhile, the House adjourned plenary to Thursday, November 17, 2022.