Gov Diri Sad Over Boat Mishap

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed sadness over Wednesday’s cargo boat accident around Ezetu 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident reportedly claimed an unconfirmed number of casualty while rescue operations are ongoing.

Governor Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, expressed the condolences of the state government to families of victims of the mishap.

He also directed the relevant ministries to immediately join the rescue efforts.

The governor said investigation will be conducted into the cause of the accident and urged boat operators to always observe safety procedures on the state’s waterways.

“The news of another tragic boat accident in our state was shocking and sad. On behalf of the state government, I extend my deepest condolences to families of victims.

“Upon hearing the news of the tragedy, I immediately directed the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and other relevant government organs to dispatch their teams to the river point to join the rescue efforts.

“This is yet one boat accident too many and the state government will take measures to avert such avoidable tragedy going forward. We will investigate the cause(s) of this mishap.

“I again implore boat operators in the state to ensure they observe proper safety procedures at all times in order to make our waterways safer.”