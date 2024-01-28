Gov. Diri graces Oforji, Air Vice Marshal Calmday, thanksgiving services in Yenagoa

appreciates body of Christ for love, commitment in last Nov. Guber poll

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri today graced the thanksgiving services of Hon. Oforji Oboku for his election victory into the House of Representatives and dedication of his twins at the Church of God Mission Intl’, Yenezue-gene.

The Governor also attended the thanksgiving for Air Vice Marshal Nelson Ebieteli Calmday on his retirement from active service in the Nigerian Airforce at the Living Faith Church, a.k.a, Winners Chapel, Akenfa.

Governor Diri while making his remarks differently at both churches appreciated the body of Christ in Bayelsa State for their show of love and commitment to ensuring his re-election in the November 11 poll in 2023.

“We are here today to give thanks to God. But let me use this opportunity to appreciate the man of God and clergymen and my dear brothers and sisters in Christ, you showed us love and commitment on November 11, 2023. And I am here to say, thank you.

On behalf of myself and the Deputy Governor and the Prosperity Government, we stand here to say a very big thank you to the church because the church was united on November 11, 2023.”

Governor Diri, on Air Vice Marshal Calmday, appreciated him for bringing investment to his State after active service outside.

“And so, for today, you can see a man who rose from the ranks and today he is a General. And a few of them are from this State, they have never forgotten their State. Some of them even bring investment to our State and he is among the few that have brought investment to Bayelsa.

I hope and pray that the younger ones will be learning from their seniors what they are doing. So I’m sure that Air Vice Marshal Calmday will be an encouragement to most of us who are still living outside the State to come and add value to the State,” Governor Diri stated.

The Governor also inaugurated Helen’s Court, Apartments and Hotel, built by Air Vice Marshall Calmday at Biogbolo.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Ebieteli Calmday, appreciated the Governor for restoring peace and security, stating that it is the driving force for investing in the State.

Air Vice Marshal Calmday hails from Nembe Local Government Area.

At Church of God Mission, Governor Diri joined by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Senator Konbowei Friday Benson, Hon. Fred Agbedi and other top government functionaries, congratulated Hon. Oforji, member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency in the National Assembly for his political sagacity.

Gov. Diri thanked Oforji for his support towards the re-election of the Prosperity Government and also promised to join him to empower additional 70 persons in the Church of God Mission with small-scale businesses.

He congratulated Hon. Oforji and the wife for the gift of twin girls named Bliss and Blossom.