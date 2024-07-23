Gov Diri assures of support as FG approves two national parks for Bayelsa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has assured that the state government will collaborate with the National Parks Service following the upgrading of two forest reserves in the state to the status of national parks.

Governor Diri stated this on Monday during the courtesy visit of the Conservator-General of Nigeria, Dr. Ibrahim Musa Goni, to Government House, Yenagoa.

Dr. Goni disclosed that the Federal Government approved the upgrade after 13 years as the process started in 2011.

The Conservator-General said the upgraded reserves are the Apoi Forest in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and Edumanom Forest in Ogbia and Nembe Local Government Areas.

He expressed appreciation to those who worked hard to make the approval a reality, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, who reclassified the National Parks Service to a paramilitary organisation.

He said the Federal Government has released a take-off grant of N5 million for the new parks, saying they are keen to get them running.

He said both parks will employ 100 Bayelsans and solicited the support of the state government.

Responding, Governor Diri expressed delight over the upgrade of the forest reserves to national parks.

Describing the environment as very crucial to human existence, he stated that his administration will support moves to preserve the environment and take it to its original state.

He stressed that as a matter of deliberate policy, both the state and federal government must collaborative to preserve the environment, saying the upgrade of the forest reserves has rekindled the hope of the state that the Federal Government was paying attention to environmental issues affecting Bayelsa.

The state’s helmsman also expressed appreciation to former President Jonathan for his role in transforming the national parks service to a paramilitary organisation.

He said Bayelsa was a peculiar state and due to its largely riverine nature, boats would also be procured to enable the parks function well.

He said: “We are happy as a state that at the end of this long journey, we have two of our forests upgraded to national parks. So we appreciate the President of the Federal Republic and all those who have made it possible.

“We know that the environment is part and parcel of human living and our environment has been devastated with the discovery of oil and gas. It has affected us negatively and if no conscious effort is made, the environment will be gone. That is why Bayelsa is interested in efforts to preserve our environment.

“Your visit again gives us hope that our environment is receiving attention from the Federal Government. We have to make efforts to preserve our environment.

“The federal and state governments must work together as we take the issue of environment very seriously. Bayelsa is a peculiar terrain and the provision of speed boats will be necessary.

“We are equally happy that about 100 persons will be engaged from the state in the new national parks. For us, we will continue to put in every effort to ensure that our environment gets back to its natural state.”

The state Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Ebi Ben Ololo, equally expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the upgrade of the two forest reserves, saying it is a step in the right direction.

He remarked that Bayelsa will benefit in many ways and expressed confidence that as a lover of the environment, Governor Diri will support the National Park Service