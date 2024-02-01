Gov Diri Approved Funds For Payment Of WAEC And NECO Fee’s in Bayelsa

.across 13 model secondary schools

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has approved funds for payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO) and Senior Secondary School Certificate examinations for Two Thousand and eleven (2011) students of the 13 Government Model Secondary Schools participating in

The approval is in continuation of the established practice of the Governor in the last four years.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba stated this in a press release in Yenagoa.

Hon. Ayibaina Duba disclosed that the annual payment of WAEC and NECO fees is part of the Prosperity administration’s deliberate investment in education and human capital development, which has been one of the major thrusts of the Senator Douye Diri administration in the last four years.

According to the Information Commissioner, a total sum of One Hundred and Ninety-Two Million (N192,000,000.00) Naira only was approved for the certificate examinations this year alone.

The Government Spokesperson who stated that the amount did not include other funds invested in the Unified Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination and Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination sponsored by the state Government at no cost to the parents .

He added that the commitment of the governor to progressive ideas and projects in the education sector was born out of Governor Douye Diri’s belief that education is the best legacy a society can bequeath to the upcoming generation.

Hon. Ayibaina Duba urged Bayelsans of all walks of life to look forward to the second tenure of Senator Douye Diri with great optimism assuring that Bayelsa is yet to see the best of the transformative leader.