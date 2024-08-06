Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu pays a condolence visit to family of President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Late Chief Dr Iwuanyanwu ,at residence of her daughter Dr Mrs. Iheakanwa in Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; signing the condolence register.

L-r … Chairman Manufacturer Association (MAN) South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat ; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife GMD/Editor in Chief . of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Raph Anyama and Pastor Lasbrey Uba.

L-r…Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife Editor in Chief /Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat .

R-L … Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; presenting his Condolence address , GMD/ Editor in Chief . of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa and Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat .

Chairman Manufacturer Association (MAN) South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat ; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Joseph Iheakanwa; GMD/Editor-in Chief . of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Joy Iheakanwa ; Blossom Iheakanwa and Chief (Mrs) Dayo Igbeta.

L-r …Njide Ilodibe Okeke; Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Aku Ilodibe.

L-r …GMD/Editor-in Chief .of Champion Newspapers. Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa with Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State Mr .Gbenga Omotoso.

L-r … Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde; with Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State Mr . Gbenga Omotoso.

L-r… Pastor Lasbresy Uba, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chief (Mrs) Dayo Igbeta , Aisha Falode and Chief Raph Anyama, During theGov Sanwoolu condolence visit to the family of President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide ,Late .Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,at the residents of her daughter Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa in Lagos on 3/8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

