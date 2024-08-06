Champion Newspapers Limited
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu pays a condolence visit to family of President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Late Chief Dr Iwuanyanwu ,at residence of her daughter Dr Mrs. Iheakanwa in Lagos

L-r... Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife  Group Managing Director/Editor in Chief ,of  Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, receiving a Condolence Letter from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu;  over the death of his father President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Dr Emmauel Iwuanyanwu ,in lagos on 3/8/2024.... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu;  signing the  condolence  register.

L-r … Chairman Manufacturer Association (MAN) South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat ; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife   GMD/Editor in Chief . of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Raph Anyama and Pastor Lasbrey Uba.

L-r…Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife  Editor in Chief /Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu  and Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat .

R-L … Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; presenting his Condolence address , GMD/ Editor in Chief . of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa and  Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat .

Chairman Manufacturer Association (MAN) South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat ; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Joseph Iheakanwa; GMD/Editor-in Chief . of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu;  Joy Iheakanwa ; Blossom Iheakanwa and Chief (Mrs) Dayo Igbeta.

L-r …Njide Ilodibe Okeke; Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and  Aku Ilodibe.

L-r …GMD/Editor-in Chief .of Champion Newspapers. Dr (Mrs)  Nwadiuto Iheakanwa with Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State Mr .Gbenga Omotoso.

L-r … Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde; with Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State Mr . Gbenga Omotoso.

L-r…  Pastor Lasbresy Uba,  Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chief (Mrs) Dayo Igbeta , Aisha Falode and Chief Raph Anyama, During theGov Sanwoolu  condolence visit to the family of President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide ,Late .Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ,at the residents of her daughter Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa in Lagos on 3/8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

