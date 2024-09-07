Gov Adeleke mourns Iwuanyanwu….Says his passage a blow to Imo, heavy loss to Nigeria  

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has described the passage of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwunanyanwu, OFR, MFR, as not only a heavy blow to his Imo State of origin but also a heavy loss to Nigeria “his country which he loved so dearly”.

In his condolence message made available by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke also said Chief Iwuanyanwu, until his death, was “among the few detribalized Nigerians on whose shoulders the continued unity of this country is rested”.

The condolence message, entitled: “A tribute to President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (MFR) by His Excellency, Asiwaju Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke”, read:

“There is no doubting the fact that death, at 82 years, of the great industrialist cum political icon, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (MFR) is a blow not only to his Imo State of origin, it is also a heavy loss to Nigeria, his country which he loved so dearly.

“Evidence that Chief Iwuanyanwu loved Nigeria during his lifetime can be seen in his investments in human and capital resources beyond his home state. In Lagos State, for instance, the Champion newspapers, which he founded many years ago, competed favourably with top media organisations that were calling the shot in the industry in the country.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s outstanding presence in sports development with his sponsor of Iwanyanwu Nationale of Owerri, a Nigerian professional league club, which participated at continental championships in the 90s and achieved modest glory to Nigeria until 2006.

“Until his death, he was President-General Worldwide of the respected Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo cultural body and one who is recognised across the country as a notable bridge builder who, in fact, named his heir apparent Jide, apparently demonstrating his genuine identity with his Yoruba friends and associates.

“It is incontrovertible also that Chief Iwuanyanwu is among few detribalised Nigerians on whose shoulders the continued unity of this country is rested. Even at a point of pressure, he was not known for betraying emotions and making clannish statement against other ethnic groups that make up the federated Nigeria.

“In other word, Chief Iwuanyanwu can conveniently pass for one of the last distinguished statesmen who worked assiduously and committed sincerely their hard-earned resources to the development of socio-political development of Nigeria, especially since 1999 when the nation returned to civilian rule after many years of military regimes.

“On the strength of the above, I built a special respect for Chief Iwuanyanwu also because of my blood tie with Igboland, being my maternal root. His passage not withstanding, I still hold him in high esteem as a political father who played his politics with courage and capacity that earned him accolades among his contemporaries.

“I express my condolences to his family members, friends and associates including my colleague, the Imo State Governor, Odidika Nzedunma. We should be comforted with the fact that Chief Iwuanyanwu lived an impactful life and left behind a legacy, which will live in the memories of many beneficiaries of his humanitarian services. May God accept him as one of his candidates of paradise”.

