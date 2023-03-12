Gov. Adeleke decries rejection of old notes, asks CBN to call banks to order

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has decried the plight of the state residents over banks’ refusal to accept old naira notes even after dispensing the old currency.

He called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), particularly the state Director to call the commercial banks to order to put an end to the agonising situation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gov. Adeleke lamented the pains and suffering of residents, narrating the many complaints of bank customers who accused the banks of refusing deposits of old notes as well as the attendant negative consequences on the populace.

According to the governor who has received several calls from Bank customers across the state, “the deliberate refusal of banks to collect old notes is creating serious economic complications for residents of the state. For the banks to issue old notes and refuse to accept old notes as deposit is highly unacceptable.

“I consequently call on the Central Bank of Nigeria to direct the banks operating in the state to correct the anomalies. The state director of the CBN is specifically requested to direct the banks to halt this unhealthy practice.

“If banks will not accept old notes as deposits, they must stop issuing old notes for withdrawal. The current pain being inflicted on our people must stop,” he stated.