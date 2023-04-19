Gov Adeleke congratulates Fintiri on re-election 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri on his re-election.

Reacting to the declaration of Fintiri as winner of the hotly contested election, Governor Adeleke expressed gladness that Adamawa state was rescued from the path of anarchy orchestrated by anti-democratic forces.

He described his victory as an historic triumph of democracy.

“I felicitate with my brother, Governor Fintiri. The will of the people has triumphed. Democracy has won and the choice of the people, Governor Fintiri is re-elected.

“I commend the vigilance of Adamawa people, their resolve to stand by their choice. I repeat again my commendation of the good conduct of the Electoral Commission.

“The commission’s prompt action rescued the state from open conflict. We must also commend the judiciary for refusing to play along with enemies of democracy”, Governor Adeleke stated.

While praying for a successful tenure for Governor Fintiri, Governor Adeleke described the Adamawa Chief Executive as a true democrat who from beginning to the end relied on people’s power to assert and regain his mandate.