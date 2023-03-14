Gov. Adeleke commissions Osogbo– Ikirun–Ila Odo road

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday, commissioned the newly rehabilitated Osogbo–Ikirun–Ila Odo Road which interconnects three states.

The commissioning ceremony took place at Alamisi market area in Ikirun.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN said the road project was done in line with the specification of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing who are the custodians of the road.

The minister who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works for Osun State, Engr. Orisaleye Ayodeji commended Governor Adeleke for the completion of the project which commenced 10 years ago.

He said, “This is unprecedented, for a Governor under a different political platform to continue with a project that he didn’t start.

“We thank all the former Governors who had worked on this very important road which connects Osun and other States to the Northern part of the country. That’s why we are delighted that Governor Adeleke continued the project.”

Also speaking, the Chairman/CEO of the construction company in charge of the project, Sammya Nigeria Ltd, Sammy Adigun said that the road connects the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria and interconnects 3 states and about 6 Local Government Areas, several towns and villages.

Adigun said, “the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of Sammya Nigeria Ltd wish to thank the Governor particularly for his understanding and very high interest in providing immediate approvals and funding for the completion of this important road between Osogbo and Ikirun. Which we completed in 48 days.

“We wish to assure the Governor and the people of Osun state that we are partners in progress and will put all our technical and financial resources to the successful completion of the section 2 of this contract which is Ikirun to Ilaodo. Ikirun to Ilaodo is a 20km dual carriageway which we are ready to complete 100% for the state in 18 months from today.

“Section 3 of the project is the Dagbolu spur 1 to Alamisi market (10km) the road was planned as an economic road to serve a designated Food Economy zone and the Dagbolu Railway station which was designated as a hub for produce buying and a transportation hub for Food between osun and the rest of Nigeria and osun and Lagos in particular.

“We hereby request his Excellecy to continue this project to Inisa – Okuku and to Ilaodo for the use of the good people of Osun and Nigerians in general for posterity.”

The governor, however reiterated his commitment to putting smiles on the faces of the people, promising more infrastructural and developmental projects to the people of Ikirun and Osun state at large.

He urged residents and motorists to carefully maintain the road, emphasising cleanliness and compliance to the road speed limit.