Gov Adeleke assures on revamping mining sites, revalidation of licenses

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his resolve to revamp the state mining sector to secure its assets and stabilise the economy.

This is as he met with the federal government authorities to revalidate the mining licenses of the state to avert forfeiture after the submission of the report of the Solid Minerals Committee.

Adeleke, at a meeting with the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastral Agency, Engr Obadiah Nkom affirmed the readiness of his administration to ensure all necessary fees are paid so that the state’s mining licenses can be secured.

“I am meeting you today to affirm our administration’s readiness to revalidate our mining licenses. We apologize for the conduct of the previous government. Under my watch, the licenses will be better managed in compliance with relevant laws.

“We thank the mining authorities for protecting the state mining assets during those transition periods. We appreciate the professionalism of the management of the licensing office. On our part, we will pay the required fees and we will move ahead with a transparent management of the field operations.

“We are however coming back to meet the Federal Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals. Osun has been brutally environmentally violated. Those the Federal Government gave mining licenses to have destroyed the Osun environment. Underground water across the Eastern senatorial district is polluted. Osun deserves a marshal plan to clean up her environment.

“But we are coming to officially provide proof of these environmental crimes. We will partner with the Federal Ministry on how to clean up our environment. There must be accountability”, Governor Adeleke stated.

In his response, the Director General of the Mining Cadastral, Engr Nkom expressed the readiness of his agency to partner with the Osun State Government for the revival of the state’s mining sector.

The Director General who described Osun as an important mining state commended the political will demonstrated by the Governor.

“We are honored and challenged by Your Excellency’s direct meeting with me on this issue of Osun mining licenses. I can assure you that our cooperation is assured. We will work with your team to resolve all outstanding issues”, Engr Nkom said.