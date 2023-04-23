Gov. Adeleke approves creation of climate tracking research unit, advisory board

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

In commemoration of the world’s earth day, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved a climate change agenda to address emerging concerns about the effects of climate change on the state.

The new climate agenda includes the making of a climate change and adaptation policy for Osun state, the creation of the state climate advisory board, the establishment of climate tracking research unit at the Osun State University, the development of annual state energy report and the hosting of a post COP 27 conference for sub-national entities in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Saturday, the agenda covers a list of climate adaptation and resilience projects which will generate local jobs, preserve the environment and enhance the state’s capacity to benefit in the area of carbon credit and finance.

Governor Adeleke said the approval of the climate programme was in fulfillment of his election promises to address the threatening environmental crises facing Osun and the world at large.

He added that the announcement of the climate agenda is to reaffirm his administration’s resolve to make Osun the most climate friendly state in Nigeria.

“I take note of global climate crises and I believe we cannot leave the issue to the Federal Government alone. States must take active part in the movement to save the planet from imminent extinction. Our climate agenda is all inclusive.

“Our administration will invest in making Osun a truly green economy by mainstreaming climate matters in health, education, infrastructure, finance, mining, technology as well as gender and youth matters.

Our state will become truly resilient and emerge as a strong partner in the climate adaptability movement”, the State Governor stated.