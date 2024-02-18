Gov. Abiodun’s Sun Award Well Deserved -Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has described the Governor of the Year award received by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as well deserved recognition for a leader who has done so well for his state.

The SGF also called on Nigerians to join hands with the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in moving the country forward, saying what the country needed at the moment isn’t rhetorics.

Senator Akume stated this on the sidelines of the 21st Sun awards, which was organised to celebrate Nigeria’s leading lights in all walks of life, held in Lagos on Saturday.

“Great people have been honoured. We have to work together to ensure that this country moves forward and we have a president who is doing all it takes to move us forward. That is what we want, not rhetorics,” he said.

On his part, Prince Abiodun described the Governor of the Year Award as a validation that his administration’s efforts to reposition the state have not gone unnoticed by others.

Abiodun noted that the award was by merit, even as he expressed appreciation to the management of the Sun Newspapers for the honor bestowed on him.

“I am very grateful to the Almighty God for granting me the grace to be here. I am very thankful to The Sun Newspapers for bestowing on us this award.

“It is a validation that some of the things we are doing are being recognized by others. We didn’t have to buy this award.

“I have not seen the proprietor or any member of the board of the Sun, maybe in three years. So, this is definitely by merit,” he said.

Abiodun, while commending President Tinubu for his audacious and bold steps at repositioning the country which has been commended by organizations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, said that the pains currently being experienced by the Nigerians would soon be a thing of the past.

Prince Abiodun also disclosed that he, alongside his other colleague governors, are behind the president, saying they have all resolved in their capacities to do what they can in their various states to ensure they work together in moving past the difficult period.