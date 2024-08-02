Gov. Abiodun lauds peaceful protests by youths, students

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI

Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, praised the peace and tranquillity across the state, saying the conduct of the people during the first day of the anti-hunger protest was commendable.

Prince Abiodun particularly commended the youths and students for their conduct during the protest.

According to the governor, the protest was peaceful in the state as organizers ensured that hoodlums were not allowed to hijack the process.

“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to our vibrant youths, dedicated students, and all the citizens of Ogun State for the exemplary manner in which you conducted yourselves during today’s protest. Your peaceful demonstration is a testament to your commitment to justice, unity, and the betterment of our society.

“I commend each and every one of you for your discipline and resolve in ensuring that the protest remained peaceful. Your ability to stand firm in your convictions while maintaining order and respect is commendable. It is a reflection of the maturity and responsibility that our youth embody.

“I am particularly grateful that you did not allow hoodlums or any elements of chaos to infiltrate your ranks. This shows not only your strength in numbers but also your strength of character. You have sent a powerful message that our voices can be heard without resorting to violence or destruction,” he said.