Gov. Abiodun congratulates Daily Champion correspondent, Ogunsiji over emergence as Ogun SWAN chairman

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Comrade Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji on his emergence as the newly elected Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Ogun State Chapter.

Ogunsiji emerged victorious after his toughest rival, Biodun Ogundipe of OGBC stepped down few minutes to the election.

But in a congratulatory message personally signed by Gov. Abiodun in Abeokuta on Wednesday, he charged the new leader of Sports Writers in the State to lead his members from the front with vision towards sports development.

The governor, wished Ogunsiji a successful tenure in office with positive impacts of profound significance, adding that Nigeria needs young people like him in different positions of leadership.

The statement read in part:” I congratulate Comrade Ogunsiji on his emergence as the Chairman of SWAN in our dear state, as well as other executive members of the association.

“It is my hope that Comrade Ogunsiji, will bring his versed knowledge of sports reportage to bear in the growth of the association and sports development generally in Ogun State.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji promised to operate an open door policy to accommodate all, assuring that his administration would welcome suggestions, corrections, advice and criticism that would put the association on the right path of development.

Ogunsiji appealed to Ogun State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Chairmen of different sports associations, and philanthropists to recognize and consider SWAN as partner in progress in the development of sports in Ogun state, Nigeria, and the world at large.

He thanked Gov. Abiodun for winning the hosting right for the 22nd National Sports Festival for Ogun State, saying the festival would boost the socio-economic development of the state.

Earlier, the outgone Chairman, Akeem Akintunde described his two tenure of six years as one with many ups and downs, assuring that with cooperation from his executive and other SWAN members they were able to cross all hurdles to handover successfully.

He lamented that SWAN was facing a big challenge of minimal support from government especially in the Southwestern States, while advising both governments, corporate organizations and individuals to take advantage of sports to tackle insecurity.

In his speech, the Guest of Honour and Chairman, Ogun State Football Association, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi observed that both SWAN and NFF were on the same page looking for ways to improve sports in the state.

Majekodunmi, who is also an NFF Executive member said: “We in the NFF must work hand-in-hand with SWAN to ensure the success of sports across the state.

Declaring other winners of the election, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr. Segun Olukoga said Taiwo Fabajo of Family FM Radio was returned as Vice Chairman, while the position of Secretary went to Olusegun Folarin of Radio Nigeria.

Others according to the SWANECO Chairman are; Bayo Adegboyega of Ogun Radio as Assistant Secretary, while Michael Adesanya of Core TV emerged Treasurer.

The oath of office was administered by Femi Amusan, SWAN South West VP.