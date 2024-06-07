Gov Abiodun charges New Perm Secs on Service Excellence, teamwork

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday sworn-in four new permanent secretaries with a promise that his administration would continue to create the necessary ambience for the optimal development of the state.

The new permanent secretaries are, Mr. Bernard Olanrewaju Ogunyinka, Mr. Augustine Adekunle Oyesanwen, Engr. Olanike Olawunmi Ogunbona, and Mrs. Arinola Nusirat Adetayo.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, held at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Governor Abiodun said he remains committed to the welfare of public servants and the development of all sectors of the state economy.

He charged the new permanent secretaries to work in harmony with their commissioners and other political appointees in their various ministries, departments, and agencies of government.

Prince Abiodun described the appointments as well deserved, adding that it was in recognition of their dedication, commitment, and exemplary service to the state.

Abiodun described the role of the new appointees as pivotal as they are the accounting officers overseeing the various MDAs.

He noted that the state public service is known for its core values of integrity, discipline, loyalty, and passion for excellence, and stands out among the comity of states’ public service in the country.

Speaking after taking the oath of office Mr. Ogunyinka expressed gratitude to the Governor for the gesture, promising to contribute his quota to the state through the ‘ISEYA’ mantra of the administration.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng