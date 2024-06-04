Gov Abiodun appoints 3 aviation consultants for take-off of Gateway International Airport

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed three consultants to man the aviation sector in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday, signed by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi.

The appointment is in readiness for the take-off of the iconic Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport.

According to the statement, the experts appointed to take responsibility for specific areas in the fast developing aviation sector in the State are Capt Dapo Olumide – Consultant on Airport Management; Engr. Benedict Adeyileka – Consultan on Regulatory Matters (Aviation) and Engr Mohammed Odunowo – Consultant on Aviation.

“Please note that the above appointments by His Excellency were based on the relevant and cognitive expertise and experience of the appointees in national and international aviation sector,” the statement added.