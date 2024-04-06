Gov. Abba Blows Hot, Vows to Deal with Palliatives Diverters

GOVERNOR ABBA KABIR YUSUF OF KANO STATE HAS VOWED TO PUNISH ANY GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL FOUND DIVERTING PALLIATIVE ITEMS IN THE STATE.

The governor sent the strong warning during the flag-off of 4th batch of Ramadan palliatives, held at Tiamin Rice Mill in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area in Kano on Wednesday.

According to governor Yusuf, anyone among those in charge of the distribution of the palliatives found diverting them would be dealt with according to the law.

“I swear to God that anyone found diverting the palliatives will be dealt with decisively and according to the law.This Government will not allow anyone to sabotage this exercise,”he said

The food items to be distributed in the 4th batch include 224, 440 bags of 25kg rice to the less privileged across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state to ease the Ramadan feeding burden.

The bags of rice would be distributed across the 11, 222 polling units of the 484 Wards in the state.

Governor Yusuf tasked the Palliative Distribution Compliance Committees from state, Local Government, to Ward levels to ensure that the palliatives get to the targeted beneficiaries.

According to him, Wednesday’s event marked the fourth batch of massive palliative distribution to the less privileged people in the state, designed to ease the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He added that the distribution exercise commenced with Kano South, to be followed by Kano North and Kano Central Senatorial Districts.

He further hinted that Kano state has started receiving palliatives from Federal Government which have been mapped out for distribution to the less privileged people in the state.

Governor Yusuf said those who have already benefitted should not expect another one, as palliatives coming from the Federal Government would be given to only those who are yet to benefit, so as to ensure fairness.

In his remarks, the chairman State Palliative Distribution Compliance Committee who doubles as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, commended Governor Yusuf for the kind gesture and promised that the Committee will ensure fairness and transparency during the distribution exercise.

All the Interim Management Committee chairmen from the 44 Local Government Areas who spoke during the ceremony expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for coming to the aide of the poor masses and promised to supervise the distribution of the Ramadan palliatives to enable the targeted beneficiaries receive the kind gesture.