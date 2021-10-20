Google Docs: A Microsoft Word Alternative?

With the launch of smart canvas earlier this year, Google made collaborating while working online even simpler in Google Workspace as the feature allows users to bring together all of its various tools including Docs, Meet, Sheets and Slides in any document they’re working on.
As part of its mission to build the future of work, the search giant also introduced smart chips which enable users to add interactive building blocks to connect people, content and events into one seamless experience.
Now though, with its new universal @ menu, Google is making it easier to add things like tables and images in addition to smart chips directly into Google Docs. By typing “@” while in a document, users will see a list of recommended files, people, meetings, content elements and formats to insert into their work.