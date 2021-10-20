Champion Newspapers Limited
Google Docs: A Microsoft Word Alternative?

Google Docs is a cloud-based word processing application for work. It features a standard rich-text editor built across an online environment, and a minimalistic design focused on usability and ease of access. While not as feature-rich as Microsoft Word, it still manages to carve out a huge niche for itself thanks to its cloud synchronization and sharing capabilities.

Google Docs is accessible both as a web-based application on computers and a downloadable app for smartphones and tablets. While its word processing capabilities are mostly run-of-the-mill, with options to do things like add images, change font size, and insert tables in your document, the place where it truly shines is the ability to seamlessly share your documents with other members of your team and collaborate with them in real-time.

A single document created using Google Docs can be shared and accessed by up to 100 users at a time. Every time one user makes any change to the document, it is visible to the rest. Among other notable features is a built-in translation tool that can automatically convert your text into a different language.

Google Workspace review

Google Docs is a cloud-based word processing application (Image credit: Google 

With the launch of smart canvas earlier this year, Google made collaborating while working online even simpler in Google Workspace as the feature allows users to bring together all of its various tools including Docs, Meet, Sheets and Slides in any document they’re working on.

As part of its mission to build the future of work, the search giant also introduced smart chips which enable users to add interactive building blocks to connect people, content and events into one seamless experience.

Now though, with its new universal @ menu, Google is making it easier to add things like tables and images in addition to smart chips directly into Google Docs. By typing “@” while in a document, users will see a list of recommended files, people, meetings, content elements and formats to insert into their work.

Click here to try out google docs today.

 

