Goodwill Message: Olumakaiye preaches love, unity at Christmas

CHINYERE IKEANYI



As Christians all over the world celebrate the remembrance of Jesus Christ, the Archbishop of Lagos Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakiye, has admonished the faithful to enjoy the season with faith and felicitate with one another in the spirit of unity, oneness, hope and love.

In his Goodwill Message on the occasion, Bishop Olumakaiye gave the admonition while assuring that “the coming year will bring great tidings of joy, peace and salvation for our nation, homes and everyone; for after a long dark cloud night, the sun will rise in the horizon”.

Wishing Nigerians merry Christmas and a wonderful and prosperous New Year, the Anglican Archbishop stated that though the coming year “is pregnant with dark uncertainty of cosmic dimensions, yet, for us the children of light, our salvation is nearer than when we first believed. Nations may rise and fall, economies may tumble and collapse, drums of war may be heard in a distant land, and strange signs may be seen in the heavens above and earth below”.

He reminded Christians that Christmas symbolized hope and deliverance, adding that “it brings us the promise of a better year and change in season. The joy of the season came as salvation, deliverance and prosperity for the sons and daughters of men”.

“While basking in the memory of this joy and intoxicating ourselves in his redeeming love for all mankind, let our lives mirror the one who was born in the manger in order to lift us all to the heavenly palace of the Almighty”,

“Despite the terror of various security challenges, economic turbulence, lingering effect of the pandemic and dark uncertainty of political intrigues raging our beloved nation, we have been more than conquerors through Christ our Lord”, Archbishop Olumakaiye stated.

For a better society