Good parenting Is the bedrock of a society devoid of crime and abuses, Says Barr Uju Kennedy Ohaneye.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU- Abuja.

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy who attended the Launching of the Parenting for Peace Training of Trainers Guide spoke extensively on the need for good parenting for a society devoid of Crime, Violence, and Abuse.

In his opening remarks during the program which was held at the Maryam Babangida Women Development Center, Abuja the Chief of Party, Community Initiative to Promote Peace (CIPP), David Gatari said that ‘we equipped and trained over 200 women on positive parenting and techniques to avert all forms of moral decadence and juvenile delinquencies among youths in Nigeria” he said.

He also spoke on the need to Promote peaceful coexistence in Nigeria as the CIPP has invested massively to support 6 states in the North central and the North West to drive the concept of peace, conflict resolution and reconciliation.

In her presentation, Barr Uju Ohanenye placed emphasis on the benefits of good parenting and stated ” we must take look critical into the upbringing of our children. To achieve this, we need to show our children love, care and develop strong bond with them in order to have a good parenting system” she added.

She also harped on the need to introduce sex education in school curriculum as it will conscientize school children on the dynamics of human anatomy and healthier sexual behavior.

According to the Minister, proper parenting will build a society devoid of violence, crime and other forms of juvenile delinquency.

Conclusively, she admonished the women to play the role of peace keepers in the family as their place as role models in family growth cannot be over emphasized.