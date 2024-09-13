Good governance, remedy for sustainable economic dev—Expert

Daniel Dauda, Jos

An economic expert and lead consultant Jos business school, Nde Ezekiel Gomos has identified good governance which embedded on accountability and transparency by leaders as a remedy for sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

Gomos, stated that over the years successive Nigeria’s administration failed to make deliberate effort in addressing the economy leading citizens to excruciating poverty and hunger.

He said corruption and poor leadership are responsible for the country’s deteriorating economy, calling on the current leadership to make huge sacrifice in changing the narratives.

Gomos made the Clarion call Thursday at the Crispan Hotel Jos, when featured as guest speaker during the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, Colloquium to mark 2024 press week.

The Colloquium titled:” Amidst Nigeria’s Economic crisis: the quest for good governance.”

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said his administration acknowledged the critical role the media plays in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Governor Mutfwang, represented by the commissioner of information and communication, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms who also overseeing the ministry of Tourism, culture and hospitality, said, “We are proud of the progress we have made so far, from improving healthcare delivery to enhancing education and infrastructure development, among many other achievements.

“I want to assure you that this administration values press freedom and is committed to creating an enabling environment for journalists to thrive….”

The immediate past governor of Plateau and senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong admits that without journalists, society will not witness the growth that comes with freedom, diversity, morality, peace and tolerance. He assured to continued strengthening collaboration with the media for effective development.

Earlier, chairman NUJ Plateau State Council, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo, noted “as a body, we are also part of the Nigerian polity which informed our focus in this colloquium. We are here to reflect on the socio-economic state of our nation.

“To say that Nigerians are going through a most challenging, if not agonizing economic period is no exaggeration. Feeding is becoming more and more difficult; transportation, health care, school fees, rent have gotten beyond the reach of most citizens. As reporters, I pause to ask, what is our responsibility in this regard?

“My dear colleagues, we not only owe it as a duty to report that life is becoming more and more unbearable for the average citizen, but also contribute to setting the agenda on the path to better”, she stated.

However, NUJ confered a distinguished award of excellence to Governor Mutfwang, Senator Simon Lalong, Hon. David Ombugadu, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, Christopher Audu Manship, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State chapter, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) as well as Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA).

The Union also recognized 16 chairmen who had served the state council meritoriously.