Good governance: Nigerians need to change their mindsets-Mrs Ajimobi 

President of the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF) , Mrs Florence Ajimobi has urged Nigerians to have a change of mindset if they want to see the desired change in the country.

Mrs. Ajimobi stated this on Thursday during her husband’s 72nd Posthumous birthday and 4th Roundtable Event which took place at the University of Ibadan.

The theme for this year’s roundtable discussion was titled” Election Security and Good Governance in Nigeria

The event also saw the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo inaugurating the Sen. Abiola Ajimobi resource centre built and equipped by the SAAF and donated to the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS), University of Ibadan.

Speaking about the Resource Centre, Mrs Ajimobi said

“This centre, we expect, will further advance the quest for knowledge as it is serving even from today.

“The roundtable has, content-wise, espoused ‘Biola’s desire to continuously challenge public governance and its executors towards enhancing the quality of governance and leadership in our country,”

In her contribution to the roundtable discussion Mrs. Ajimobi said Nigerians who commit crime should be punished no matter their status in society as according to her, punitive measure for wrong doing will serve as a deterrent to others.

She said “If you and say no to all these malpractices, they will stop. It is because we indulge them. Everyone has to have a change of mindset, from the political parties, it should not be war, war. From the party congresses, it is war. This mindset must change. Also, anyone who engages in wrong doing, should be punished, there must be consequence because if people feel they can get away with crime, then they will continue to do so”

Also speaking at the event, which was jointly organised by SAAF and the Institute For Peace and Strategic Studies IPSS, University of Ibadan, Nigeria Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo expressed y to the Ajimobi family for donating the Resource Centre as he added that democracy remains the best form of government where citizens can choice persons to govern them.

Prof. Isaac Albert, the moderator of the roundtable, said the roundtable was the brainchild of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi as he wanted a platform where issues relating to good governance and peace will be discussed and solutions proffered for sustainable democracy and development

The vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan Prof. Kayode Adebowale, who was represented by the DVC Administration Prof. Ezekiel Ayoola expressed appreciation to the Ajimobi family and SAAF for the resource centre. He also added that the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi was a student of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Dominic Danjibo, IPSS Director, said that Nigerians don’t prioritise nor invest in education as expected, saying universities were lowly funded in the country.

Danjibo, who appreciated the newly dedicated building, promised that the structure would continue to produce great minds in the country.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, the Lead Speaker, said that security challenges undermine electoral integrity, credibility and prevent citizens from participating freely in electoral processes.

Jega urged Nigerians to give their best in the building of an egalitarian society where Nigerians would live peacefully and choose their leaders through credible elections.

Retired Brig.-Gen.Sani Usman, Mr Babajide Otitoju, Mr Majeed Dahiru and Prof. Antonio Simbine, who were discussants at the event, also stressed the need to address the challenges of insecurity in the country.

The discussants added that insecurity should be checked in the country before the 2023 elections.

