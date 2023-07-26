Goldenline Schools: Proprietress advises graduands to harness talents for good

The Proprietress of Goldenline Schools Ajah Lagos State, Mrs. Nkwo Helen, has advised the graduands of the school to harness their unique potentials and talents for the betterment of themselves and the world around them.

Mrs. Helen, who gave the advice while delivering her speech at the 2022 graduation ceremony held recently at the school premises in Ajah, also advised the graduands to be open to new ideas, embrace diversity and adapt to ever-evolving challenges of the world.

Telling the graduands that the education they have received extends beyond the confines of textbooks and classrooms, the Proprietress said: “It encompasses the wisdom gained from experiences, the character moulded through interactions and the skills honed through perseverance”.

“Each of you has unique talents and potentials; therefore, it is your responsibility to harness them for the betterment of yourselves and the world around you”.

Telling them that the school will forever remain part of their journey, Mrs. Helen urged the graduands to stay connected with their alma mater, “as we will support and guide you in your future endeavours”. Remember, your success is our success and we take pride in witnessing your accomplishments”.

In her address, the Keynote Speaker,, Miss Chinyere Obi, urged the graduating students to remember and embrace the values of freedom, identity, self awareness, mindfulness and Love.

According to Miss Obi, the graduands should let these be their guiding status, adding that they should believe in themselves and remember the power that lies within them.

“As you step into the world beyond these walls, it is essential to stay true to yourselves. Embrace your strengths; embrace your passions, and embrace your flaws. Embrace the diversity that surrounds you and celebrate the diversity within you”, Miss Obi advised the graduating students.

The Chairman of the occasion, Evangelist, Dr. Jeff Duru, spoke on importance of vocational education and stated that rather than traditional academic learning, vocational training could help enhance their talents.

Dr. Duru also stated: “These will help you improve your skills and will be great for developing a secure career in you all”.

He urged all parents to encourage their children by also providing their kids with the necessary tools and equipment to enable them become a better version of themselves.

