Goldenline Int’l Schools, Graduation/ Prize Giving Day held in Lagos

L-r… Keynote Speaker , Coach Roseline Iraoya; Host, Proprietress, Goldenline International Schools. Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo; guest Mr. Peter Ogugua; Mrs. Oluwakemi Ahmed and Chairman Occasion, Mr. Olushore Akinyemi.

L-r… Goldenline International School Headgirl; Ayoade Olamide and their Headboy Olashore Israel presenting their outgoing speech.

Proprietress Goldenline International Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo; (Middle) pose with the jss3 graduates, during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day .

Proprietress Goldenline international Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; (Middle) pose with the SS3 graduates, during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day.

L-r… Ahmed Khalid Adeiza receiving his certificate from Vessel Precious Okpala.

Proprietress Goldenline International Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo; (Middle) pose with the graduate.

R-l …Mr. Peter Ogugua, presenting award to Utin Dianabasi Chimeremoma while her sister watch .

Igbo group cultural dance presentation, during the Graduation and Prize Giving Day.

Proprietress, Goldenline International Schools Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo (middle in glasses)cutting the cake with the Graduate during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day by Goldenline International Schools Ajah 19/7/2024 in Lagos…. Courtesy: From CHINYERE IKEANYI.

