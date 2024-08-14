Golden Morn unveils new sustainable packaging, firming commitment to sustainability, nutrition

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Nestlé Nigeria’s iconic breakfast cereal, Golden Morn, has announced the launch of its new sustainable packaging, underscoring the brand’s dedication to providing nutritious food while championing environmental responsibility.

This significant update reflects Golden Morn’s over three-decade legacy of nourishing Nigerian families and its forward-thinking approach to sustainability.

Aligned with Nestlé’s global recycling vision, the new packaging is a testament to the company’s pledge to ensure that more than 95per cent of its plastic packaging is recyclable by 2025.

Crafted with sustainability at its core, the packaging utilizes materials that are easier to recycle, thereby reducing environmental impact and fostering a circular economy.

Managing Director, Nestlé Nigeria, Wassim Elhusseini said, “At Nestlé, our responsibility, in addition to delivering nutritious products, also includes safeguarding our planet for future generations.

“Today, over 80per cent of all Nestlé’s packaging in Nigeria is optimized for recycling and we are happy that Golden Morn’s packaging has been upgraded to a designed for recycling laminate from the previous aluminum foil packaging.

“By embracing recyclable materials, we are not only minimizing waste but also reinforcing our leadership in environmental stewardship within the industry,” he said.

Proudly developed in Nigeria for Nigeria, Golden Morn has been a staple in Nigerian households for more than 38 years, offering a delicious and wholesome start to the day. Crafted from locally sourced maize and soya, the cereal is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, B1, B5, C, and iron.

The new 100per cent recyclable laminate packaging further solidifies Golden Morn’s commitment to both nutrition and sustainability.

Category Manager, Dairy, Mr. Omofasa Orhiunu said, “Golden Morn is more than just a breakfast cereal; it’s a brand driven by purpose, dedicated to nourishing families across Nigeria, while protecting the planet for the next generation.

“As we introduce our new sustainable packaging, we remain committed to delivering the same great taste and nutrition that Nigerians have trusted for over 38 years,” he said.

Golden Morn’s commitment is not only grounded in nutrition but also in its focus on local sourcing. The brand sources 100 per cent of its maize and soya locally, collaborating closely with Nigerian farmers to ensure the freshness and quality of its ingredients.

This partnership guarantees a superior product while bolstering the local economy and empowering farming communities.