Golden Morn empowers Young Agripreneurs to scale up their businesses

GOLDEN MORN, one of Nestlé Nigeria’s leading brands, has presented seed funds to help 25 young agripreneurs who emerged as winners of the Agripreneurship program in 2023 to scale their businesses.

The GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series is a collaborative initiative between the Brand and the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan Atlantic University, designed to promote sustainable food systems by increasing youth engagement in the agricultural sector.

The program provides training, financial assistance, mentorship, and networking opportunities to young entrepreneurs involved in, or aspiring to venture into agriculture. Over 2,000 young agripreneurs have benefited from the initiative since its inception in 2021.

At the presentation of grants to the successful Agripreneurs, Wassim Elhusseini, MD & CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, emphasized the pivotal role of youth involvement in agriculture for building sustainable food systems. “To establish sustainable food systems, we must ensure youth participation in agriculture. Nestlé is therefore dedicated to helping young people develop the capabilities and skills they need to drive innovation in agriculture.

L-R: Country HR Manager, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Shakiru Lawal; Azimhoc Ventures, Delta State, Imhokha Chukwudi; Zulru Integrated Farms, AbujaRakiya Sadiq; Savanakrest System Ltd, Enugu StateEbi Enoch; Cabax Farms, Ogun State, Babatunde Aido; IBMA Global Ventures, Kaduna State, Ibrahim Muazzam; LUMMSA Agro Enterprise, Kano State Lukman Musa Sadiq and Category & Marketing Manager Dairy, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Ifeanyichukwu Orabuche, at the Nestlé’s GOLDEN MORN empowerment for young agripreneurs to scale up their businesses in Nigeria…on Monday.

This day, as we celebrate and empower the 25 agribusinesses who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and passion for shaping the future, we are delighted with the positive impact of the continuous investment by GOLDEN MORN.” In a statement, the Project and Finance Manager of the Enterprise Development Center (EDC), Pan Atlantic University, Obianuju Okafor said: “The Enterprise Development Center is thrilled to partner with Golden Morn to provide essential skills and knowledge to young agripreneurs.

The Webinar Series has been impacting individuals and businesses since 2021 with a focus on best practices in agribusiness. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to empower and enhance the offerings of aspiring agripreneurs, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector”.

Expressing his delight on behalf of all the beneficiaries of the GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series and the grant recipients, Chukwudi Imhokha, CEO of Azimhoc Ventures, Delta State said, “The journey with Nestlé’s Golden Morn has been a great learning opportunity.

The training on adopting business models and circularity for Business Sustainability and Profitability was particularly value-adding and very practical for me. We are so grateful to Golden Morn and by extension Nestlé, for the huge investment in young people through this laudable initiative”.

On her part, Rakiya Sadiq, CEO, of Zulru Integrated Farms, Abuja while commending the brand for the grant for her business said, “I was about to stop this business due to some limiting factors but the training and subsequent support from Nestlé’s Golden Morn have encouraged me to continue the business of maize, soybeans and rice farming”.

The presentation marks a significant stride in their journey for business expansion for the twenty-five beneficiaries from the five editions of the GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar Series held in 2023.

