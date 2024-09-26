Golden jubilee birthday: Dupe Olusola launches Next Generation Foundation to educate underserved children nationwide

Dupe Olusola has announced the launch of the Next Generation Foundation, a philanthropic fund dedicated to improving the lives of underserved and vulnerable children through education. With this foundation, Olusola, the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, is extending her lifelong commitment to empowering others, driven by a deep belief in the transformative power of education.

The foundation’s vision is for every child to have access to quality education, and a chance at a better life.

Reflecting on her motivation to create the foundation, Olusola shared: “Education changes lives—it opens doors to a future filled with opportunities, particularly for children who might otherwise be left behind. Nigeria faces one of the highest out-of-school populations globally.

“With the Next Generation Foundation, I hope we can make a meaningful difference in changing that.”

To mark her 50th birthday, Olusola has introduced the foundation’s flagship initiative, the 50 by 50 project – a multiyear scholarship programme (commencing in the 2024/2025 academic session), for 50 children, between the ages of 6 to 18, from low-income families.

The 50 by 50 project will provide free tuition, books, school uniforms, nutrition programs, access to health services, and mentorship to the beneficiaries, starting in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states.

This effort will be powered by partnerships with leading social impact organizations focused on education.

Through the Next Generation Foundation, Dupe Olusola aims not only to provide access to education but also to support broader education reform initiatives across Nigeria.

More details can be found at www.dupeolusola.com.

