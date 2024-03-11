GOC to Igbos: Don’t allow criminal elements  to destroy your culture, custom

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

The General Officer Commanding 82 Divisional Headquarters Enugu. Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada ,has told the people of the South Eastern states of Nigeria, not to allow criminal elements parading themselves as IPOB and ESN to destroy their culture and desecrate their lands.

The GOC gave the charge when he led a team of Joint Task Force South East recently, to mother valley in Orsu LGA of lmo State.

Major General Dada noted that those elements disturbing the peace of South East are not of Igbo origin rather they came from different states across the Nation.

He said, ” ndi Igbo in general should not allow strangers to desecrate their land in the alter of looking for freedom”

The Force Commander Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO-KA, Major Dada appreciated the synergy between security agencies in the state

He also encouraged the leaders of all liberated communities to return to their ancestral homes and put up efforts to ensure that all criminal elements not from the communities are not allowed to return to desecrate their homelands.

The commander assured that the JTF OPUK will continue to provide all security support to all communities within the ambit of the law”.

He also said that all law abiding Ndi-igbos are enjoined to provide timely and actionable information through OPUK Emergency Line 193 then press Option 2 to help make the South East geopolitical zone a peaceful and conducive environment for socio-economic development to thrive.

The Commander, also thanked the Government and the people of Imo State for their support, the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa and the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja for their support, advice and guidance throughout the operation.

During the humanity activity,the GOC and his team went into the markets of Orsu and Ihiala respectively to give alms to the women in other to support them with the current economic hardship revaging the whole nation.

In her appreciation, a woman who gave her name as Chioma thanked the GOC for coming to their aid at this point in time as she appreciated God for returning peace back to their locality.

Some of the items recorded from the disbanded IPOB and ESN includes ,3 x G3 rifles ,9x Automatic Pump action rifles ,7 x Double Barrel Guns ,2xAK47Magazine and 1xG3 Magazine others are 26 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,16 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition,7.2pump action cartridge,1xchainsaw ,1xLaptop,1xCCTVDVR ,26,CCTV cameras ,17x Sim card Registration Machine,4 xPOS Machine,3 x motorcycle batteries for igniting IED ,2x Trumpet food supplies and 2 pairs of Biafra Liberation Army Uniforms among others.