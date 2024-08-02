GOC tasks military personnel on rule of engagement amidst protest in Jos

.As NSCDC deploy 1550 personnel to secure critical national assets, infrastructure

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo and Daniel Dauda,Jos

General officer commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army and commander Operatio Safe HAVEN (OPSH), Major Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar has tasked military personnel on adherence to the rule of engagement.

Gen. Abubakar, Special Task Force commander in charge of peace and security in Plateau, Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states vowed to continue the fight against insecurity.

OPSH commander made the pronouncement Thursday as inspect various military formation deployed within Jos metropolis to maintain law and order amidst protest.

Expressing satisfaction with the troops commitment to duty, the Army Don encourage them to be more proactive and diligent.

“Today is the first day of 10-day planned nationwide protest, we have remaining 9 days. The purpose of your deployment is to ensure collaboration with other sister security agencies to maintain law and order.

“Adhere to your called and protect protesters making sure that hoodlums didn’t take advantage of the properties and reck havoc.

Our correspondent who monitor the protest saw protesters carrying banners and placards with different inscriptions, demanding for an end to bad governance.

The protesters are calling on government to reversed tariff on electricity, transportation and address hunger, economy, education and insecurity.

They promised to continue with the proposed 10-day impasse inline with the nationwide directive.

The protest in Jos is peaceful as of time of filling this report.

However, The Commandant Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Taraba State Command, Adamu Salihu has deployed One thousand, Five hundred and fifty of its Men to protect critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commands Public Relations Officer, SC Iliya Samaila issued to DAILY CHAMPION in Jalingo.

The statement called on personnel of the NSCDC to show utmost professionalism in their conduct during the planned nationwide protests.

“The Commandant during a high powered meeting involving all Heads of Department, Unit Heads, Area Commanders and Divisional Officers urged them to perfect plans on security coverage during the protest.

“In his briefing, the Commandant told all the heads of formations and tactical units to ensure synergy with sister security agencies in order to forestall possible outbreak of violence.

The statement said the most important mandate of the NSCDC is the protection of critical national assets and infrastructures, therefore all hands must be on deck to ensure that hoodlums do not hide under the guise of the protest to destroy such assets and infrastructures.

“All stake holders in key buildings and the organisers of the protests should caution the protesters against violence, vandalization of public utilities and looting.

“These vices will not be condoned by the NSCDC which is saddled with the responsibility of protecting such assets”.

“In the mean time, the Commandant announced the deployment of One thousand Five Hundred and Fifty personnel across the state to provide security during the period of the planned protests.

The statement added that all tactical units have been mobilized to provide an extra layer of protection during the protest.

Similarly, the Chairman, Jalingo Local Government Council and ALGON Chairman, Taraba State, Hon. (Dr.) Aminu Jauro Hassan, has appealed to youths, women groups, clubs, and associations in Taraba State to reflect on the substantial and commendable efforts undertaken by the Governor of Taraba State Dr. Agbu Kefas and shun the proposed nationwide protest scheduled for August 1st, 2024.

Hon. Jauro made the appeal in a press statement released to newsmen in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The council boss in the statement, acknowledged the spirit of activism and the desire to voice concerns but urged the youths, women, clubs, and associations to reflect on the substantial and commendable efforts undertaken by the Governor and shun the proposed nationwide protest, insisting that the protest was not in the best interest of the state.

Alh Aminu who harped on the significant achievements of the governor within his one year in office, pointed out that upon assumption of office, Governor Kefas implemented a 30,000 Naira minimum wage, significantly improving the living standards of workers across the state.

He explained that the governor recognized education as the cornerstone of a thriving society and so had instituted free education policy at both primary and secondary school levels, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn and succeed without the burden of fees.

He said the governor also understood the financial challenges faced by families and so had gone ahead to introduce a 50% discount on tuition fees at all tertiary institutions, making higher education more accessible to the youths.

Aminu Jauro Hassan who is also the Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria ALGON, further noted that in a commendable move to honor retirees, the Governor allocated 2 billion Naira for the payment of state-level gratuities and 500 million Naira for local government level gratuities, providing financial relief to many who have served the state diligently.

“Also, recognizing agriculture as the backbone of the economy, the Governor provided a 50% discount on fertilizers and mini and compact tractors to farmers. This initiative aims to boost agricultural productivity and ensure food security for the communities.

“Furthermore, in a gesture of goodwill and support, food and non-food items have also been distributed freely to all 16 local governments, ensuring that the needs of the people are met during challenging times.

“Given these substantial efforts, I want to believe that Governor Agbu Kefas is deeply committed to the development and welfare of Taraba State”. The council boss stressed.

He expressed concerns that the proposed protest, though rooted in genuine issues, might undermine these ongoing efforts and portray a picture of disunity at a time when solidarity and support are crucial.

Alh (Dr) Aminu Jauro Hassan urged the groups to acknowledge and support those positive strides by refraining from participating in the scheduled protest and engage in constructive dialogue, work collaboratively, and support the continuous progress towards building a stronger and more prosperous Taraba State.