Glovo extends frontiers in Nigeria, promises support for local businesses

A food delivery platform, Glovo, has pledged to support local businesses in Nigeria through innovative services and commitment to excellence.

Mrs. Lamide Akinola, General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, gave the assurance on Thursday in Lagos in a statement.

“By partnering with local businesses, we aim to support their growth while also meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” she said.

Akinola said with its innovative services and commitment to operational excellence, the company was set to extend seamless, on-demand services to Port Harcourt to meet growing demand.

She described Port Harcourt as one of Nigeria’s vibrant economic hubs.

She said that Glovo’s expansion to Port Harcourt would create significant opportunities for local businesses to scale, by offering them a platform that would connect them with an expanding customer base.

Akinola said that through the app, users could access a wide range of services, from ordering meals to same-day grocery deliveries.

“We are excited to introduce Glovo’s seamless on-demand platform to the people of Port Harcourt, offering them more than just convenience.

“Our expansion here is a key milestone in our broader vision to drive Nigeria’s digital economy forward,” she said.

She quoted Ms Chidera Akwuba, Glovo’s Head of Public and Government Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa, as saying that Port Harcourt was a dynamic and strategic market for Glovo’s continued growth.

She also quoted Akwuba as saying that the company’s goal was not only to introduce an innovative platform but also to create economic opportunities by empowering local businesses.

“By fostering collaborations with stakeholders, we contribute meaningfully to the economic vitality of the region.

“As Glovo continues to grow in Nigeria, we invite local businesses to partner with us and take advantage of the opportunities we offer to scale and reach new customers,” Akinola quoted Akwuba as saying.

She also quoted Mr Kolawole Adeniyi, the organisation’s Head of Commercial, as saying that the company would be partnering with renowned brands to serve the people of Port Harcourt.

According to Akinola, Adeniyi said that the partnerships reflected the company’s commitment to providing quality and variety.

“By entering the Port Harcourt market, Glovo is set to create new economic opportunities, especially for Small and Medium Enterprises.

“Glovo is leveraging innovation to drive efficiencies in quick commerce and cater to the diverse needs of consumers across the country,” she added.

