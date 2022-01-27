GloTV to broadcast Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria from February

Glo TV, the mobile streaming service from telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced that it will broadcast the highly anticipated episodes of Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, the world’s biggest dance competition from February.

The dynamic show will feature three stages – beginning with the regional auditions, battle rounds and quarter finals, followed by the live semi-finals and finals performance shows. It will be available on-demand on the streaming service to enable fans watch at any time.

The season will be hosted by award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Do2tun. The show judges include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

The telecoms operator expressed delight at the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry through resourceful partnerships that will not only help groom and nurture local talents but also offer them a platform to international stardom.

“This sponsorship is a testimony to our passion and commitment to empower and invest in young, talented Nigerians and also offer them a strong platform to showcase their talent to the world. Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will take talented youths from Naija streets to the world stage. We remain committed to supporting young Nigerians and the entertainment industry”, the company stated.

Viewing fans will equally have the opportunity to compete for a share of the cash prize every week in a dance fans’ challenge. Each week, the judges will showcase a simple dance routine for the viewing audience to replicate and post with the hashtag #globattleoftheyear to stand a chance of winning. Weekly entries are to be sent to www.globotynigeria.com.

The dance competition, which was launched in Nigeria in October, 2021, aims to discover and nurture new talents, give them a chance to win millions of naira, and help them transform from street dancers to living legends.

GloTV service is available on Android, IOS apps and Web platforms and is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology which guarantees a pleasant streaming experience via desktop and mobile handheld devices.