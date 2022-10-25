Global organisation commits $300,000 to oil palm production in Edo

The global Roundtable on Sustainable Oil Palm (RSPO), is committing 300,000 dollars to the implementation of its oil palm community engagement and outreach programme in Edo.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joseph D’Cruz made the declaration at the launch of the RSPO Community Outreach and Engagement Programme in Benin on Monday.

The programme would be implemented in 20 months, Mr Inke van der Sluijs, Represented by the Global Director of Market Transformation at the RSPO, who represented D’Cruz at the launch, said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that RSPO is a membership-based organisation that unites all stakeholders in the palm oil sector from growers to marketers.

It has more than 5,400 members in more than 100 countries.

D’Cruz said RSPO had developed standards for growers, Independent Smallholder (ISH) and the supply chain adding that of the global supply of palm oil, 19 per cent was RSPO certified.

“We have high expectations about this programme for which we have allocated 300,000 USD.

“In other countries, we have invested in smallholder programmes through our Smallholder Support Fund (RSSF).

“These programmes typically improve yields and lowered costs of production and therefore generated more income for farmers.

“The funds help in building capacity and knowledge on best management practices.

“Out of the six programmes in Africa, one led to the certification of 5,000 ISHs in Sierra Leone,’’ he said.

He explained that the aim of the programme was to build capacity for all stakeholders and deepen their understanding of sustainable palm oil production.

“Secondly, we aim to enhance compliance to the RSPO standards and procedures and thirdly, we need to mitigate conflicts and improve the relationship with our members,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria produces approximately one third of the palm oil volume in Africa and 10 per cent of that is RSPO certified.

Most of the volumes certified in Nigeria come from Edo and amounted to 81 per cent.

In his remarks, Gov., Godwin Obaseki said the state was changing the narrative in oil palm production through the Edo State Oil Palm programme.

Obaseki, represented by Mr Stephen Idenhere, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, assured of government’s support to ensure the success of the programme and to enhance oil palm production.